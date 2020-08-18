Justin Thomas, WWE's The Miz and More Star in New Trailer for PGA Tour 2K21

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ahead of the release of the PGA Tour 2K21 video game, 2K released a commercial featuring cover athlete Justin Thomas, WWE Superstar The Miz, actor Chris McDonald and rapper ScHoolboy Q on Tuesday:

The Miz has been a big part of the promotion of the game, as he interviewed Thomas after the 2017 PGA Championship winner was announced as the cover athlete in May:

The Miz is a former WWE champion and an eight-time intercontinental champion, but he is also known for his love of golf. The WWE Superstar and actor even revealed a golf simulator in his house on an episode of his reality series Miz & Mrs.

He has participated in celebrity pro-am tournaments as well, making him an ideal spokesperson for 2K's highly anticipated offering.

Thomas is just 27 years of age, but the former University of Alabama standout has quickly established himself as one of the premier golfers in the world.

Including his PGA Championship win, Thomas has a remarkable 13 career wins on tour, including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August.

Thomas has spent five weeks as the No. 1 golfer in the world, and he is currently second in the world rankings behind only Spain's Jon Rahm.

Given all Thomas has accomplished already in just seven years as a professional golfer, it is no wonder that he is the face of PGA Tour 2K21.

There is perhaps no more popular fictional golfer in the history of movies than McDonald's Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. McDonald showed off some of that McGavin-esque temper in the commercial as well.

Also, ScHoolboy Q is a popular rapper known for hit songs such as "Studio" and "Man of the Year."

While 2K published The Golf Club 2019 video game last year, this year's game is the first with an official 2K title.

PGA Tour 2K21 will include no shortage of enticing features, such as a new PGA Tour career mode, the ability to play as or against 11 top golfers on real-life courses and the option to create your own dream course.

The PGA Tour 2K21 video game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and other platforms beginning on Aug. 21.