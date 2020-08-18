WWE's Big Win and Bigger Mistake and More Raw Fallout Heading into SummerSlam

1 of 4

The biggest mistake of this week's show was the total lack of urgency when it came to hyping Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The show, arguably the second most significant of the year behind WrestleMania, feels way too much like just another event rather than the prestigious extravaganza it has been in years past.

Where was the excitement? The anticipation? The hype machine?

All three were noticeably absent in the flagship show Monday night, rendering SummerSlam equivalent to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and that, in itself, is horrific.

There was more effort put into this week's Raw Underground and the early production errors in relation to Retribution (more on both in a moment) than there was the sell job for Sunday's pay-per-view. That is an indictment on a writing team whose priorities have been a mess since March and whose efforts to adequately promote pay-per-view, thus making it feel like a bigger deal than any regular ol' episode of TV, has been lacking.

While the show-closing segment between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton provided a bit of that intensity you hope to see from the company so close to a pay-per-view, theirs is but one match on a PPV card that was largely under-served by the booking on Monday's broadcast.

SummerSlam's lineup is strong enough to overcome the absence of excitement but in terms of making something a must-see event, WWE Creative did a better job with Friday's debut of WWE Thunderdome on SmackDown.