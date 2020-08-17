Steph Curry, Warriors Stars Not Pressuring GM to Trade Pick for Proven Player

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors figure to be in win-now mode next season with a core that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers said that trio is not pressuring him to trade what will likely be a valuable draft pick to land a proven player.

Nick Friedell of ESPN shared Myers' comments that come before Thursday's NBA draft lottery:

"Those guys are great. They want to win, we want to win. I don't feel any pressure from any of them to a certain thing. I know it's been written that we need to win now and they need to get a proven player. They've not said that to me. Maybe they would at some point, I have no idea. But I think they know, and if they obviously want to talk about it, they can call me or I'll call them and get their thoughts. I've already kind of joked with them and asked them what they like [about] certain players."

