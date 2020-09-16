Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits After 2 Innings vs. Phillies with Hamstring Injury

Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits After 2 Innings vs. Phillies with Hamstring InjurySeptember 17, 2020
An already-tough 2020 season has just gotten worse for the New York Mets.
Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after two innings with a right hamstring spasm, according to SNY's broadcast.
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
This shocking start by deGrom could have enormous consequences. For one thing, it bumped his ERA back above 2.00(at 2.09), behind Bauer and Darvish. So it endangers his Cy Young chances. Plus the #Mets would drop 7 games below .500 with 14 to play if they lose tonight. Not good
The 32-year-old deGrom already gave the team a scare earlier in the season when he was scratched from a start against the Phillies with neck tightness. That injury didn't end up being serious enough to cost him more than a single start, however.
The New York ace was superb in 2019, finishing 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA, 0.971 WHIP and 255 strikeouts in 204 innings. That earned him his second consecutive Cy Young Award and third All-Star Game appearance.
He's continued his dominance on the mound this year, entering Wednesday 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 79 strikeouts.
Whatever slim hopes the Mets may have of fighting into the postseason are likely completely extinguished without deGrom.