Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits After 2 Innings vs. Phillies with Hamstring Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

An already-tough 2020 season has just gotten worse for the New York Mets.

Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after two innings with a right hamstring spasm, according to SNY's broadcast.

The 32-year-old deGrom already gave the team a scare earlier in the season when he was scratched from a start against the Phillies with neck tightness. That injury didn't end up being serious enough to cost him more than a single start, however.

The New York ace was superb in 2019, finishing 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA, 0.971 WHIP and 255 strikeouts in 204 innings. That earned him his second consecutive Cy Young Award and third All-Star Game appearance.

He's continued his dominance on the mound this year, entering Wednesday 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 79 strikeouts.

Whatever slim hopes the Mets may have of fighting into the postseason are likely completely extinguished without deGrom.