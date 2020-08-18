Fantasy Football 2020: Full Position-by-Position Rankings, Creative Team Names

Doug Benc/Associated Press

In a normal NFL offseason, we'd be waist-deep into the preseason by now. As things are, most teams have only recently begun full-contact practices. This shouldn't be a significant issue for casual fans—at least those not infatuated with exhibition football—but it's huge for fantasy enthusiasts.

The preseason is a great way to gauge how position battles are shaping up around the league, what production fans might expect and how healthy certain players are heading into Week 1. With the preseason out the window, managers will have to resort to other means.

We can get an idea of player health and depth-chart developments by following the training camp buzz. As far as expected production is concerned, there's a little more guesswork involved.

Here, we'll run down player rankings for each position and examine some potential sleepers and value options based on the latest buzz. We'll also dive into some creative team names working off of some of the players ranked here.

Quarterback

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

It's hard to justify drafting a rookie quarterback to be your starter. There are too many established starters who can be chosen instead, and the jump from college to the NFL is significant. However, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be worth a late-round flier as a late-season stash-and-start option.

The 23-year-old will have weapons in Cincinnati, including Joe Mixon, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. He's also making the aforementioned jump look relatively easy in camp.

"To be honest with you, I forget sometimes he's a rookie," guard Xavier Su'a-Filo said, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. "He carries himself real well."

Burrow will likely experience some early growing pains, but he could be a quality starting option by midseason. He currently holds an average draft position (ADP) of 117, according to FantasyPros.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

9. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Value: David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

Brett Coomer/Associated Press

Running back David Johnson has been a fantasy bust over the past couple of seasons—really, ever since his wrist injury in 2017. However, now that he's with the Houston Texans and facing low expectations, he has some sleeper value.

Because of Deshaun Watson's dual-threat ability, defenses are going to have a difficult time homing in on Johnson in running formations. The threat of play-action will be there, but Watson, who rushed for 413 yards last season, will carry the threat of bootleg runs. This should provide Johnson with opportunity. The question is, can he take advantage?

According to head coach Bill O'Brien, the 28-year-old is physically ready, at least.

"Pound for pound, he's probably in the best shape of anybody on our team," O'Brien said, per Brandon Scott of Houston Sports Radio 610.

Just remember that while Johnson has sleeper value—his current ADP is 45—he should be splitting time with receiving back Duke Johnson Jr.—so don't target him as an elite featured back. He has top-20 potential, but that might be his ceiling.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery remains on the PUP list, which means 33-year-old DeSean Jackson could be Philadelphia's No. 1 wideout come Week 1. That's potentially problematic, as Jackson suffered a core muscle injury last season and only appeared in three games.

The good news, though, is that he appears healthy and ready to pick up where he left off in Week 1 of last year—a game in which he caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

"The buzz has been that Jackson is as fast as ever following core muscle surgery last season," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote.

If you can land a team's No. 1 receiver late, it's worth pulling the trigger. With a current ADP of 172, Jackson has immense sleeper potential.

Matt York/Associated Press

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

Clever Fantasy Team Names for Top Players