Ranking the Best Series-Ending Shots in the NBA Playoffs Since 2000

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Advancing in any NBA playoff series is an accomplishment, but the moment it becomes official isn't always exciting. There are any number anticlimactic ways to end a series, such as a sweep or a blowout, where the final seconds are merely a formality.

Sometimes, though, the closing minute is packed with drama.

Over the last 20 years of the NBA playoffs, we've identified the best series-clinching shots. To qualify, the shot must be a go-ahead basket in the final minute of a clinching game—which is not necessarily exclusive to a Game 7 showdown. Not eligible for inclusion: game-tying shots or clutch baskets with a lead.

In addition to the shot's difficulty, the game number within the series, the timing of the series and outcome of the winning team's playoff run factored into the order as well.