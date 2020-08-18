Updated WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card and Predictions

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will hold the 33rd edition of SummerSlam on Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which the company has started referring to as "The Thunderdome."

Unlike previous years, the pay-per-view will only have virtual fans in attendance. It's going to be another first for WWE as it continues to deal with the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of the end of Monday's Raw, the card has eight matches. Here is a complete rundown of everything as it stands:

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

Bayley vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (Hair vs. Hair)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Street Fight)

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (United States Championship)

Let's look at each feud and make some predictions based on WWE's storytelling patterns.