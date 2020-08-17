Tigers' No. 2 Prospect Casey Mize Called Up; Will Make MLB Debut on Wednesday

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Casey Mize is set to make his big league debut.

The Detroit Tigers' top pitching prospect was called up from the team's alternate site and will be making his first MLB start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

The club also called up pitcher Tarik Skubal and infielder Isaac Paredes. Skubal is set to make his first start Tuesday.

