Tigers' No. 2 Prospect Casey Mize Called Up; Will Make MLB Debut on Wednesday

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws during baseball training camp, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Casey Mize is set to make his big league debut. 

The Detroit Tigers' top pitching prospect was called up from the team's alternate site and will be making his first MLB start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

The club also called up pitcher Tarik Skubal and infielder Isaac Paredes. Skubal is set to make his first start Tuesday.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

