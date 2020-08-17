WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 17

1 of 11

The usual Raw intro featured some graphical glitches this week before we went live to the arena for Drew McIntyre's entrance and a recap of the segment between Ric Flair and Randy Orton last week.

The Scottish Psychopath spoke about how The Viper took out Flair last week and how it made him sick to see Orton attack a man who loved him like a son.

The glitches continued as graphics and videos flashed on the screen. We then went to a backstage shot of Retribution destroying one of the production trucks until one of the crew was forced to cut the feed.

We returned to see several Superstars talking about Retribution as McIntyre walked up and said they need to deal with Retribution. Rollins joined the conversation and said he should be the one leading the locker room.

Back in the ring, The Hurt Business issued a warning to Retribution. He even tried to blame Apollo Crews and mentioned how the group showed up around the same time he and Crews began feuding.

Grade: D

Analysis

The Retribution storyline is getting worse by the week and WWE seems committed to pushing it for some reason.

The random chaos only works if there is an underlying goal but management has done nothing to tell us what that goal might be because it probably doesn't know where this is going yet.

The backstage interaction between McIntyre and Rollins was fine for what it was. The first 25 minutes of Raw featured no wrestling and a lot of talking that accomplished nothing. This is not the way to start the go-home show before SummerSlam.