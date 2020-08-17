Bengals Rumors: Trae Waynes Has Surgery for Torn Pec Injury; Return Unknown

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and will miss a "sizable portion" of the upcoming season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though the timetable for his return is unknown, he has a "chance" to return before the end of the season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network originally reported the cornerback would miss two months with the injury.

Waynes signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals that includes $20 million in salary for the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old was brought in to help improve a Bengals defense that ranked 29th in the NFL in yards allowed and 31st in passing yards allowed per attempt in 2019.

Waynes started every game he played over the past three years with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 74 games over his five years after being taken 11th overall in the 2015 draft. He finished last season with 58 tackles, adding two forced fumbles and one interception.

The injury leaves Cincinnati thin at cornerback, especially after moving on from long-time contributors Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard. B.W. Webb also remains a free agent after starting 12 games for the team last year.

William Jackson III will start for Cincinnati, but there are major question marks elsewhere at cornerback. Mackensie Alexander, Darius Phillips and Greg Mabin could compete for playing time until Waynes is cleared to return.