Ranking the Top 6 NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates Entering 2020 Season

0 of 6

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

One of the most interesting modern races to the NFL Rookie of the Year Award happens in 2020.

It's not just that Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has some legitimate competition from a handful of dominant skill-position players.

An award already dripping with plenty of intrigue is even more interesting this year since rookies don't have the benefit of a normal training camp, nor will they get a single rep in preseason games.

First-year standouts who are most prepared to step in and produce right away and those at positions with easier pro transitions stand to have the best odds of taking home the honors. Factor in past production, upside and current pro outlook on their respective teams and the rankings quickly become clear.