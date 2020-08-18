Booking a Shock Brock Lesnar Return at WWE SummerSlam 2020

0 of 5

WWE

It sure feels like Brock Lesnar won't be at WWE's SummerSlam this year.

Key word there being feels, of course.

Lesnar is a SummerSlam monster. He's put on a handful of classics at WWE's second-biggest event of the year for a long time. During this odd audience-less era, the promotion could certainly use someone like him to draw attention to the show.

But WWE hasn't promoted The Beast Incarnate for the show at all and typically speaking, he's always advertised because the company wants to squeeze the most out of his appearances.

That leaves some wiggle room for a shock appearance, though, which would be one way for WWE to immediately boost ratings for weekly shows such as Raw.

Here are a few booking ideas to get Lesnar back in the mix at Sunday's pay-per-view.