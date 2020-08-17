2020 NBA Mock Draft: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA playoff field is finally set. The Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend to claim the final spot in the Western Conference. They will now try to upset LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers.

"We respect them for who they are, and we have enough belief in ourselves to go into it feeling like we can win the series," Portland standout Damian Lillard said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I think it's that simple."

Memphis, meanwhile, joins the list of teams awaiting Thursday's draft lottery.

While the draft order is not set—and there is still no clear-cut top prospect—we can take an educated guess at which players will be taken early in October.

With the playoffs about to officially kick off, here's an updated 2020 mock draft.

2020 NBA Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

4. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Golden State Warriors: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC

11. San Antonio Spurs: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

12. New Orleans Pelicans: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

22. Philadelphia 76rs (from OKC): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

26. Boston Celtics: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

29. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Grant Riller, PG, Charleston

*Records and a spin of Tankathon's Lottery Simulator used to determine draft order.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

As previously mentioned, there is no clear No. 1 prospect in this draft class. However, the scoring potential of Georgia's Anthony Edwards has him trending in that direction.

"Not being able to see him in an NBA structure offensively or defensively is a red flag." one unnamed college coach said of Edwards, per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie. "But that being said, his pure talent, athleticism, shooting ability, it’s off the charts to me. "

While the Minnesota Timberwolves ranked a respectable 12th in points per game this season, it would likely jump at the chance to add another difference-maker on that end of the court. Edwards could pair with D'Angelo Russell to give the T-Wolves a solid core to build an offense around.

2. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

While Edwards has intriguing scoring potential, former NBL star LaMelo Ball is a fascinating player in general. With a great level of court vision and top-tier athleticism, he has the potential to be a terrific pass-first point guard at the NBA level. However, he isn't what one would consider a safe prospect.

"One source described his shot as 'broken' and another questioned his care level on defense," Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor wrote.

Still, it's hard to see the New York Knicks passing up Ball if they do claim the No. 2 pick in the draft—as they have in this simulation. Ball has been rumored to want to land in NYC, and the Knicks are in desperate need of a little star power.

A duo of Ball and RJ Barrett would at least provide fans with a bit of entertainment value.

3. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

While Memphis center James Wiseman has generally been considered one of the top prospects in the draft, the Detroit Pistons instead opt for Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton here. Haliburton could be the heir to Derrick Rose at point guard and is a player Detroit could build around.

"Tyrese Haliburton's been effective and efficient for both winning teams and losing teams, showcasing himself as a reliable three-point shooter, ball-handler and defender with great instincts and feel to boot," CBS Sports' Kyle Boone wrote.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III believes "the odds are" in favor of Rose being traded this coming season. Adding Haliburton could make such a move more palatable for the Pistons.