Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Buys Father Cadillac Escalade for 50th Birthday

Pat Mahomes Sr. will be driving around in style after his 50th birthday.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes Sr. received a Cadillac Escalade for his birthday from his son. His son just happens to be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off a Super Bowl championship and a $450 million contract extension.

"Whenever I was young, and he was in MLB, I remember him having the black Escalade," Mahomes said of his father. "So I ended up getting him one for his birthday."

Mahomes Sr. pitched in the major leagues for parts of 11 seasons for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.

In July, the younger Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with $450 million that will keep him under Chiefs' control through 2031. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was the richest contract in NFL history.

It was clearly a rich enough deal for him to buy his father quite the birthday gift.