Mathew Barzal's OT Goal Gives Islanders Commanding 3-0 Series Lead vs. Capitals

The Washington Capitals' title chase is on life support.

Mathew Barzal netted a goal 4:28 into overtime Sunday, giving the New York Islanders a 2-1 win over the Capitals and a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Braden Holtby did all he could for the reeling Caps, stopping 32 shots to hold the Islanders in check. Washington's attack never got going, though. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play in the second period for Washington, but the Caps sent only 23 shots on goal Semyon Varlamov's way.

