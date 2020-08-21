Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects You Can Still Watch This Fall

0 of 10

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 having postponed their college football seasons this fall, the NFL scouting community is facing an unprecedented challenge.

Take Trevor Lawrence, for example. He is widely projected to be the 2021 No. 1 pick, but what if Clemson's star quarterback struggles? Does Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance jump ahead of him despite not playing this fall? Or will it go the other way, with Fields and Lance gradually slipping while guys like Sam Ehlinger and (if he even starts for Georgia) Jamie Newman move up the draft board by virtue of actually playing?

For those interested in watching future NFL prospects suit up this fall, consider this your condensed cheat sheet.

I combed through six recently published mock drafts—one from our Matt Miller, one from ESPN's Todd McShay, one from Yard Barker's Seth Trachtman, two from Pro Football Network (Matthew Valdovinos and Oliver Hodgkinson) and one from WalterFootball.com.

Anyone^ from the ACC, Big 12 or SEC* who appeared in the first round of at least four of those six mock drafts was given an initial seat at the table. From there, I found the average of each player's projected pick—with an assumed projected pick of No. 45 in mocks where the player was not listed in the first round. Sort those averages from least to greatest and, presto, here are your top 10 NFL draft prospects to watch this fall.

*Players from the AAC, Conference USA or Sun Belt would have been eligible for consideration, as those leagues have not yet thrown in the towel, either. However, no one from those conferences has a first-round grade.

^Miami's Greg Rousseau and Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley were not included, as they have opted out of the season.