Fantasy Football 2020: Stock Up, Stock Down After NFL's Latest Developments

In the final 11 games of his 2018 rookie season, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon compiled 455 yards and four touchdowns. That made him a strong breakout candidate before his sophomore campaign was derailed by injuries and a suspension.

But the 24-year-old 2018 fourth-round pick is healthy now and the subject of plenty of buzz at Jets camp.

Three months after Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted that the organization "can't wait to unleash" Herndon, Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News reported that Jets head coach Adam Gase has high expectations for the Miami product.

"Chris gives us a lot of flexibility," Gase said, per McDonald. "It's rare to have a guy with the ability to be as effective as a pass-catcher and a guy that's explosive when he gets the ball in his hands, and still be an on-the-line tight end that can block in the run game and also pass-protect."

It wouldn't be surprising if Herndon were to move up into the second tier at that position, alongside the likes of Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jared Cook and Evan Engram. For now, though, you can probably get him several rounds later than those guys.