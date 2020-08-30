Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Braves vs. Phillies After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. exited Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to right hamstring tightness.

He went 1-for-1 with a walk prior to being removed from the lineup.

This is not the first time Acuna has been bothered by injury this season. The 22-year-old previously landed on the injured list earlier this month due to wrist inflammation.

"They did all the tests and everything and it's just irritated," Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the player went on IL. He was activated two weeks later but was out a large portion of the shortened season.

The Braves (18-14, first place in the National League East) will likely remain cautious with Acuna, who finished fifth in MVP voting in 2019 after ending the season with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. He also has a Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger on his growing resume.

The Venezuelan has remained an impact player when healthy, hitting .266 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 24 games.

Ender Inciarte will likely get more playing time should Acuna be unavailable moving forward, but there is a steep drop-off in the Braves lineup without their young star.