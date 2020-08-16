Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jets 'Have No Interest' in Jaguars Star

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Yannick Ngakoue still wants out of Jacksonville, but he probably isn't heading to the Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the Jets have "no interest" in Ngakoue, who is a camp holdout after refusing to sign his $17.9 million franchise tender. The Jaguars have been attempting to trade the 2017 Pro Bowler to no avail throughout the offseason.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

