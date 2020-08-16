Quick Takes: WWE SummerSlam's Most Underrated Match, AJ Styles' Greatness, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The 33rd installment of SummerSlam is just one week away and every WWE Superstar is scratching and clawing for a spot on the card. Interestingly enough, AJ Styles is one of the hottest commodities on any brand right now and isn't currently set to compete at the event.

Instead, he'll be defending his coveted Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy on next week's SmackDown. The two came face-to-face on Friday's episode in what turned out to be one of the highlights of the night, just behind the heated promos from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The former friends confirmed that they'll be waging war in a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam, and after the extremely personal rivalry they've had up to this point, that bout has a strong chance of stealing the show.

Although Asuka was already scheduled to take on Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, she now has another matchup on tap for the show with SmackDown Women's champion Bayley following her big Battle Royal on SmackDown.

What WWE doesn't realize, however, is how this ongoing angle with Bayley, Banks and Asuka has done the rest of the women's division a giant disservice. Nothing is gained by putting everyone else on the back-burner while this storyline plays itself out.

This week's edition of Quick Takes will discuss the problem with Asuka contending for two titles next Sunday, the Deville vs. Rose rivalry, AEW planting the seeds for a new Four Horsemen-esque stable, and more.