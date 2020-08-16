Quick Takes: WWE SummerSlam's Most Underrated Match, AJ Styles' Greatness, More

Quick Takes: WWE SummerSlam's Most Underrated Match, AJ Styles' Greatness, MoreAugust 16, 2020
The 33rd installment of SummerSlam is just one week away and every WWE Superstar is scratching and clawing for a spot on the card. Interestingly enough, AJ Styles is one of the hottest commodities on any brand right now and isn't currently set to compete at the event.
Instead, he'll be defending his coveted Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy on next week's SmackDown. The two came face-to-face on Friday's episode in what turned out to be one of the highlights of the night, just behind the heated promos from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
The former friends confirmed that they'll be waging war in a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam, and after the extremely personal rivalry they've had up to this point, that bout has a strong chance of stealing the show.
Although Asuka was already scheduled to take on Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, she now has another matchup on tap for the show with SmackDown Women's champion Bayley following her big Battle Royal on SmackDown.
What WWE doesn't realize, however, is how this ongoing angle with Bayley, Banks and Asuka has done the rest of the women's division a giant disservice. Nothing is gained by putting everyone else on the back-burner while this storyline plays itself out.
This week's edition of Quick Takes will discuss the problem with Asuka contending for two titles next Sunday, the Deville vs. Rose rivalry, AEW planting the seeds for a new Four Horsemen-esque stable, and more.
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Could Steal the Show at SummerSlam
Although the spotlight in SmackDown and Raw's women's divisions has largely been on Sasha Banks, Bayley and Asuka these past few months, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have quietly been having one of the strongest women's rivalries in recent WWE history.
The former Fire and Desire came up in the WWE ranks together, first on Tough Enough five years ago followed by Raw in late 2017 as Absolution. They always had great on-screen chemistry as partners due to being close in real life, so it should come as no surprise that they've been killing it as rivals as well.
Their first-ever one-on-one encounter on the May 8 edition of SmackDown was entertaining enough to warrant a rematch. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances caused their program to be put on hold over the summer, but they've wasted no time in heating their bad blood for each other back up again with SummerSlam on the horizon.
A Hair vs. Hair match is the absolute perfect stipulation for them to be fighting in, especially since one hasn't been held in over 15 years for the women. It illustrates how personal this feud has become and how both ladies are willing to risk it all to embarrass their archrival.
Aside from Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, this has been the best built bout heading into SummerSlam and promises to be a spectacle. Compared to everything else on tap as of now, Rose vs. Deville may end up being the sleeper match of the night if their in-ring work proves to be as exceptional as their mic skills have been up to this point.
Asuka Challenging for Two Titles at SummerSlam Is Step Backward for Division
Asuka and Sasha Banks will meet one-on-one for the third time in the span of a month at SummerSlam with the Raw Women's Championship up for grabs. The match makes sense after the controversial fashion in which Banks beat Asuka recently on Raw, but Asuka colliding with Bayley again on that same show is pure overkill.
The Empress of Tomorrow earned the opportunity to vie for the SmackDown Women's Championship next Sunday by winning the tri-branded Battle Royal on SmackDown. Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair and Tegan Nox all would have been better options because of how none of them have previously faced Bayley before in singles competition.
From an in-ring standpoint, both bouts should be stellar and it will be interesting to see which title Asuka takes home (if any), but WWE continuing to focus on just those three stars in the women's division has made everyone else look inferior in comparison.
Baszler, for example, has fallen short in almost every important match she's had since being brought up to the main roster. As a result, viewers have been conditioned to not take her seriously as a threat to any title and her booking is to blame for that.
The same can be said for Belair, who arrived on Raw with a ton of momentum earlier this year but has suffered from a lack of direction. It wouldn't have been imperative for her or Baszler to beat Bayley at SummerSlam, but featuring Asuka in back-to-back matches that have already been done multiple times is the wrong call.
This storyline, no matter how entertaining it's been, is coming at the expense of the entire women's division. Few people outside of the obvious names feel as special as they should due to not being afforded the same chances to shine.
Post-SummerSlam, that needs to change.
Is AEW About to Debut a New Four Horsemen-Esque Stable?
Anyone who has paid close attention to AEW programming over the last month or so likely noticed that there has been an emphasis on the likes of Cody, FTR, Shawn Spears, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. Some of them have been shown sitting in the crowd watching the others' matches and, in the cases of Blanchard and Anderson, scouting them.
It was no coincidence that the former Brain Busters were standing on the same side of the ring as FTR on Wednesday's Dynamite while The Young Bucks stood side-by-side with The Rock 'N' Roll Express. Although it's unknown if both Anderson and Blanchard would be involved in such a stable, both would be perfectly fitting given their ties to the original Four Horsemen.
Spears may have to be replaced by someone else on the roster, if only because he hasn't been on the level as Cody and FTR lately, but it's worth noting that he hasn't lost since May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Frankie Kazarian could be considered an option because of how he too appeared in the audience this past week in similar fashion.
As for Cody, it couldn't be more obvious that he's headed for a heel turn sooner rather than later as he should be. He's been exceptional in the babyface role in AEW but has always done his best work as a heel.
He should wait to turn until FTR, Anderson, Blanchard and Spears are ready and when the fans least expect it. AEW already has enough factions as it is, but something featuring those five men—and maybe even Tully's daughter Tessa Blanchard if the company were willing to take a chance on her—would stand out above the rest.
WWE's Move to Amway Center in Orlando Brings Much-Needed Change of Scenery
During Friday's SmackDown, Michael Cole heavily hinted on commentary that next week's show will be emanating from an all-new location, and per Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba, it appears that is indeed the plan.
It had been rumored for days that WWE was set to transition its television tapings over to the Amway Center in Orlando starting with SummerSlam weekend. WWE has yet to confirm the news, but the move should be made official within the next few days as the biggest party of the summer approaches.
Twitter account @WrestleVotes, which frequently and accurately breaks insider stories for WWE, added that "a new interactive experience will be introduced" with over 2500 square feet of LED boards allowing fans to appear live on the shows.
While the experiment is bound to have hiccups early on, it's worth commending as at least it shows that WWE is trying something different to shake up its stagnant programming. It's entirely possible that it sounds better in theory and that it won't work as well when executed, but it's a small step in the right direction if nothing else.
WWE was fortunate to have the Performance Center where it continued filming Raw, SmackDown, NXT and the pay-per-views for all these months. However, a change of scenery was desperately needed due to the PC simply not looking as aesthetically pleasing as most would expect from a company the caliber of WWE.
We may still be a while away from fans being safely welcomed back into buildings, but this should hopefully be enough to keep viewers tuned in for now.
AJ Styles Remains Recurring Highlight on SmackDown
AJ Styles' move back to the blue brand in May has proven to the best thing that could have happened to him with the recent roll he's been on as Intercontinental champion.
The Phenomenal One has regularly been among the best parts of SmackDown this summer and this past Friday's episode was no exception. He took material that shouldn't have been funny but made it worthwhile, with an assist from former TNA World Heavyweight champion Abyss a.k.a. Joseph Park.
Park, who organically got over as a lawyer character in TNA eight years ago, should become a permanent part of Styles' act going forward. He's a terrific comedy character for Styles to play off of and can occasionally step in the ring if needed.
In addition to delivering on the microphone, Styles has been having some of his best matches in recent years on SmackDown. The match in which he won the Intercontinental Championship by beating Daniel Bryan was an instant classic, while his subsequent title defenses against Matt Riddle, Drew Gulak and Gran Metalik were superb as well.
His upcoming championship clash next week with Jeff Hardy should be nothing short of outstanding, but before then, Styles deserves credit for his consistency and ability to elevate everything he's a part of. After an underwhelming 2019, he's been firing on all cylinders in 2020 and has an exciting remainder of the year ahead.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.