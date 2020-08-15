Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2020: Final Times from Saturday's Session

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The first round of qualifying for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 is in the books, with Rows 4 through 11 locked into place.

Each of the top nine drivers during Saturday's qualifying round will return to the track Sunday to determine the final starting grid.

Here is how all 33 drivers finished in the first round of qualifying:

Fast Nine: Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Alex Palou, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Row 4: Colton Herta (230.775 mph); Marcus Ericsson (230.566 mph); Spencer Pigot (230.539 mph)

Row 5: Josef Newgarden (230.296 mph); Felix Rosenqvist (230.254 mph); Pato O'Ward (230.213 mph)

Row 6: Ed Carpenter (230.211 mph); Zach Veach (229.961 mph); Conor Daly (229.955 mph)

Row 7: Santino Ferrucci (229.924 mph); Jack Harvey (229.861 mph); Oliver Askew (229.76 mph)

Row 8: Will Power (229.701 mph); Tony Kanaan (229.154 mph); Dalton Kellett (228.88 mph)

Row 9: Simon Pagenaud (228.836 mph); Alonso Fernando (228.768 mph); James Davison (228.747 mph)

Row 10: Helio Castroneves (228.373 mph); Charlie Kimball (227.758 mph); Max Chilton (227.303 mph)

Row 11: Sage Karam (227.099 mph); JR Hildebrand (226.341 mph); Ben Hanley (222.917 mph)

Marco Andretti set the pace with an average speed of 231.351 mph during his run, narrowly edging out Ryan Hunter-Reay at 231.33 mph.

This continues the streak of impressive driving for Andretti that began with his practice run Friday:

"In the middle of the day, the heat of the day, we put together a really solid four laps," Andretti told reporters of his Fast Friday run. "That is the heat of the day, right? That's the positive to take, that if it is going to be hot, we already did that."

Andretti's recent history at the Indianapolis 500 hasn't been great. The 33-year-old has just one top-10 finish in this event since 2016. His 26th-place showing last year was the second-worst of his career, ahead of only his 2009 run (30th).

If Andretti can repeat his success from the past two days on Sunday, he will secure his sixth career pole.

Current IndyCar points leader Scott Dixon will be among the eight drivers challenging Andretti on Sunday after his fifth-place showing Saturday. He already has three wins this season and has five top-five finishes in six races.

The 2008 Indy 500 champion is looking for his fourth career pole victory at this event. He last started from the top spot three years ago but was unable to finish after a scary-looking crash on Lap 53.

Simon Pagenaud, who is currently Dixon's closest competition in the points standings, didn't have nearly as strong of a run Saturday. The defending Indianapolis 500 champion will begin in 25th place, his worst starting position since joining the IndyCar series in 2011.

One reason for optimism for Pagenaud when the green flag drops next week is that bad qualifying hasn't impacted his overall results this season:

On the other hand, Pagenaud is fighting against recent history as he chases his second straight Indy 500 victory. There hasn't been a winner outside of the first two rows since Alexander Rossi came from the 11th spot in 2016.

The Fast Nine portion of qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. This year's Indianapolis 500 will take place on Aug. 23.