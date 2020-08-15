Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Praises Patrick Mahomes as 'A Competitive Prick'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy provided quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a unique compliment Saturday.

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Bieniemy said: "You guys have been around him, you know him. He's a competitive prick, OK. He's a great kid, but he's a competitive prick."

Mahomes' competitive nature comes as little surprise given all he has accomplished in just two seasons as an NFL starter.

The 2017 first-round pick took the reins from Alex Smith in his second NFL season in 2018 and went on to deliver one of the best seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named NFL MVP.

Mahomes was limited to 14 regular-season games because of injury last season, but he still managed 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five picks.

Even more impressively, Mahomes threw for 901 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in three playoff games and was named Super Bowl MVP in the Chiefs' come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

For as good as Mahomes already is, Bieniemy made it clear that he still isn't satisfied:

"He wants to improve at everything he can possibly improve on. He wants to be the best at whatever he can do. And along the way, he wants to make sure that he's leading the guys, he wants to be held accountable by his peers. But also, too, he just wants to work. And that's what you love about being around him every single day."

With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season. Provided Mahomes stays healthy, knocking Kansas City out will be a gargantuan task for any team.

Mahomes is already great and well on his way to a Hall of Fame career, but perhaps his competitiveness will allow himself to eventually put himself in the conversation as the greatest of all time.