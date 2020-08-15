Belgian Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Hospitalized After Crashing Off Bridge

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Cyclist Remco Evenepoel receives first aid after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Fabio Ferrari/Associated Press

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was hospitalized Saturday after crashing and falling off a bridge during the 2020 Il Lombardia race in Lombardy, Italy.

Matt Warwick of BBC Sport reported Evenepoel was part of the lead group when the crash occurred. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter:

His team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, posted a statement about his status:

Evenepoel, 20, is one of the sport's rising stars. His wins during the 2020 season include the Volta ao Algarve, Tour de Pologne, Vuelta a Burgos and Vuelta a San Juan.

His teammate, Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands, suffered serious injuries during last week's Tour de Pologne that led to reconstructive surgery on his face.

Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark won this year's Il Lombardia, a one-stage race. He's best known for capturing a silver medal in the men's cycling road race at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

