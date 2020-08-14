Alex Ovechkin's 2 Goals Not Enough as Islanders Beat Capitals to Take 2-0 Lead

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) collides into the boards next to New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

One of the Stanley Cup favorites this year is officially in trouble.

The Washington Capitals fell to the New York Islanders 5-2, giving the Isles a 2-0 series lead Friday.

After giving up four straight goals to New York in a 4-2 Game 1 loss, the Capitals' slump continued with the team allowing 32 shots on goal during Game 2 in what was technically a home game for Washington.

New York will now have home-ice advantage in Games 3 and 4—though all games are being played inside the NHL's Toronto bubble—meaning the club will get the home locker room and a chance to change their lines last and allow head coach Barry Trotz to get his preferred line matchups more frequently. 

Having lost four out of their last five games dating back to the round robin, concern may be growing on the Capitals bench.

           

Notable Performers

Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders: 1 goal, 2 SOG

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, New York Islanders: 2 assists, 4 hits, 74% faceoff percentage 

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals: 2 goals, 6 SOG, 4 hits

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals: 1 assist, 2 PIM, 11 hits

     

What's Next

Washington and New York are set to face off again in Game 3 on Sunday, August 16, at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network. 

       

