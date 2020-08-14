Baker Mayfield Says He 'Lost Himself' Amid Browns' Struggles Last Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 14, 2020

In this Dec. 29, 2019, photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

If Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't quite look like his charismatic self in 2019, there's now an explanation for that. 

The former No. 1 overall pick in 2018 told ESPN's Jake Trotter that facing his first real adversity on the field last season weighed on him both mentally and physically:

"Having success all through high school and college and having that standard so high, and the past couple of years have just been a roller coaster of emotions and not nearly as much success as I'm used to. So I would say I lost myself, not having that success, not finding out what was working. I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success, and I didn't find it.

"So I lost myself in that, and I wasn't able to be who I [need to be] for these guys on the team."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Mayfield Doesn't Regret Anthem Stance: 'It's a Human Rights Issue'

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Mayfield Doesn't Regret Anthem Stance: 'It's a Human Rights Issue'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ideal Strategy for Each Spot in 12-Team Fantasy Mock Drafts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ideal Strategy for Each Spot in 12-Team Fantasy Mock Drafts

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    STF Friday: What's Going to Happen to College Football? 🎙️

    SI's Ross Dellenger joins the show to discuss why conferences are shutting down now, why transfers aren't realistic and how this all impacts the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    STF Friday: What's Going to Happen to College Football? 🎙️

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    NFL's Top 7 Offenses

    Ranking the seven most dangerous offensive units ahead of 2020 NFL season

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    NFL's Top 7 Offenses

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report