Baker Mayfield Says He 'Lost Himself' Amid Browns' Struggles Last Season

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

If Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't quite look like his charismatic self in 2019, there's now an explanation for that.

The former No. 1 overall pick in 2018 told ESPN's Jake Trotter that facing his first real adversity on the field last season weighed on him both mentally and physically:

"Having success all through high school and college and having that standard so high, and the past couple of years have just been a roller coaster of emotions and not nearly as much success as I'm used to. So I would say I lost myself, not having that success, not finding out what was working. I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success, and I didn't find it.

"So I lost myself in that, and I wasn't able to be who I [need to be] for these guys on the team."

