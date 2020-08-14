Raiders' Jon Gruden: 'Dazzling Playmaker' Marcus Mariota 'Really Fired Me Up'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start the season with Derek Carr as their quarterback, but head coach Jon Gruden seems to think highly of his backup.

Speaking to reporters, Gruden called Marcus Mariota a "dazzling playmaker" who "really fired me up" on the practice field today.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.