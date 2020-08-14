AJ Styles' Reported SummerSlam Match, Big E on WWE Push, Deville Talks Baszler

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Styles vs. Hardy Reportedly Planned for SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly planning to have AJ Styles defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).

A potential feud between Styles and Hardy has yet to start, which means WWE will likely be forced to build it quickly on SmackDown this week and next. If the creative team can find a way to sensibly put the program together, Styles and Hardy could have a good chance to steal the show at SummerSlam.

Hardy is coming off a feud with Sheamus that saw him beat The Celtic Warrior in a bar fight, while Styles won the IC title in a tournament final against Daniel Bryan and has since had successful defenses against the likes of Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle and Gran Metalik.

Styles and Hardy have never faced each other in a singles match in WWE, but they crossed paths and had many matches during their run in TNA, with their last match occurring in 2013.

The beauty of a Styles vs. Hardy match is the fact that they have built-in chemistry from working together previously, but it would still feel fresh since the match has never happened under the WWE umbrella.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Also, Hardy is among the greatest intercontinental champions of all time with four reigns to his credit, so it would make sense for him to target that particular title.

Any match involving Styles has a chance to be the best of the night, and given what they have done together in the past, Styles and Hardy could do something special at SummerSlam if the match comes to fruition.

Big E Talks WWE Singles Push

With New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both out injured, Big E is in the midst of a singles push for the first time since New Day was formed in 2014.

Per Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Big E said WWE has told him what the plans are for his singles run, but he's "not totally buying it" until it comes to fruition since plans often evolve in the world of WWE.

Big E and Kofi dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules, and after Kingston was informed that he would be out for several weeks with an injury, he gave Big E his blessing to go off on his own for the time being.

Since that talk between E and Kofi, Big E owns a singles win over The Miz. Big E hasn't been thrust into a true storyline as of yet, however.

Big E enjoyed some success as a singles wrestler before New Day formed, as he held the NXT Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. He became stale as a singles babyface, though, which is what led to him joining forces with Kingston and Woods.

His current singles run has a chance to be much better since Big E has become immensely popular in recent years and has found himself in terms of his character, promo ability and in-ring skills.

Big E could be a good fit in the IC title picture against Styles in the near future, or he could even make sense as a contender for the Universal Championship, especially if "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt beats Braun Strowman for the title at SummerSlam.

There is no guarantee that Big E will become a massive star in a singles capacity, but the fact that WWE has plans in mind for him could be a good sign.

Deville Talks Potential Raw Underground Fight vs. Baszler

Sonya Deville is a former MMA fighter, which could make her a strong candidate to appear on Raw Underground at some point.

In an interview with Sportskeeda (h/t Upton), Deville discussed the possibility of showing up on Raw Underground and challenging another former MMA fighter in Shayna Baszler: "I know I'll end up over there. It'll probably end up being me versus Shayna in Underground one of these days, and I'd happily give her a little TKO action."

Baszler made her Raw Underground debut last week by running through three women at once. Baszler is a natural fit for the new Raw segment since she previously competed in the UFC and achieved a great deal of success.

Deville never made it to the UFC, but her MMA background has been discussed often and has been a significant part of her character over the years.

Raw Underground has mostly been about introducing new characters and putting over existing performers strong to this point, but it is likely only a matter of time before two known wrestlers compete in a more competitive fight.

If and when that comes to fruition, Baszler vs. Deville is one that would likely be quite compelling in the eyes of WWE fans.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).