Predicting the Top 10 Scorers of the 2020 NBA Playoffs

0 of 10

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA playoffs tend to feel more complicated than the regular season. There's an increased premium on scouting and team tendencies in series that pit the same two teams against one another for several games in a row. You can get lost in the details of how one squad pre-switches screens to create certain matchups or how another loads the floor in a particular way to make the pass to the weak-side corner tougher.

Things get complex this time of year. But points? Points are simple, and they matter just as much in the playoffs as they do during the regular season. So we need to figure out who's going to produce them.

The guys on this list are all great, and there's some element of "well, duh" to each of their inclusions here. Any one of them could wind up first in postseason scoring average.

We're looking a little closer at first-round matchups and potential opponent tactics to create this list, but there's a less reasoned element that basically amounts to trusting the hot hand too.

Finally, we had to focus on points per game here. Total points would have ended up creating a list too heavy on players on teams poised to make deep runs. This way, we can highlight guys who could erupt in a one- or two-round postseason stay before bowing out.