WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from August 14

Credit: WWE

A promo by Bayley and Sasha Banks gave way to the Raw, SmackDown and Women’s Tag Team Champions serving as special guest ring announcers for the Tri-Branded Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the former’s title.

Contestants included The IIconics’ Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka.

The eliminations came fast and furious early, leading to a ringside brawl between Riott, Morgan and The IIconics. Moments later, Tamina eliminated Cross in a bit of a surprise. Snuka came face-to-face with Belair in a showdown of powerhouses. The EST got the best of that exchange, delivering a spear and eliminating her.

Naomi and Evans resumed their rivalry, the latter getting the best of her foe with the Woman’s Right. Blackheart dumped her. Baszler applied the Karifuji Clutch to Shotzi and Evans pulled her to the floor. Belair’s own momentum cost her as Nox sent her to the floor. The NXT star fired off on both Asuka and Baszler, looking for the improbable win.

Brooke, never eliminated earlier in the match, dragged Nox over the top and to the floor before joining Baszler and Asuka. Her run was short-lived as The Empress of Tomorrow sent her packing. The Queen of Spades teed off on Asuka with a nasty kick but the former Raw champ fended off elimination by standing on the fallen bodies of Bayley and Banks.

Asuka eventually eliminated Baszler to win the match and title shot.

Result

Asuka won the battle royal, last eliminating Baszler

Grade

C-

Analysis

This was not a particularly good match, but neither are most battle royals.

The booking was interesting, to say the least. Did we really have to see Asuka get another title match despite already having one against Sasha Banks? Why even include Baszler and threaten to hurt her credibility in a match like this when they could have used Snuka in the same spot?

Ditto Belair, who is not over enough with the main roster audience to just sacrifice her momentum in a meaningless battle royal.

This did nothing to help anyone not already involved in the women’s title picture and given the sheer number of talented competitors involved, that is the biggest indictment on this entire ordeal.

But hey, Bayley and Banks were awesome as the insufferable ring announcers, so there’s that.