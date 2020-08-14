Damian Lillard's Range Is 'Changing the Game,' Says Nets HC Jacque Vaughn

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, left, goes up with the ball against Brooklyn Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Some highlights defy logical explanation, and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard provided one Thursday with this shot from the center court logo as if it was a pull-up, mid-range jumper against the Brooklyn Nets:

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn recognized Lillard's long-range expertise and offered him a strong compliment in his postgame chat with reporters:

The Nets threw everything but the kitchen sink at Lillard while trying to defend him, but he still went 8-of-14 from three-point range en route to scoring 42 points and dropping 12 assists in the Blazers' 134-133 win over the Nets, which kept Portland's playoff hopes alive.

A few shots from well beyond the arc were included in his final total, including this three from the midpoint between the center court logo and three-point line:

Lillard averaged 37.6 points during his team's eight seeding games, which saw Portland go 6-2 and assume the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

The job isn't done for Portland yet, though, as the Blazers must win a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a play-in tournament beginning Saturday.

A win sends Portland to the playoffs versus the Los Angeles Lakers, but a loss creates a winner-take-all battle for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot Sunday.

