Michael Jordan Signed 'NBA Logo Mania' Game-Used Patch Card Sells for $172K

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

A signed Michael Jordan card sold for $172,000 on Saturday at Goldin Auctions.

The Upper Deck "NBA Logo Mania" card comes from 2002-03, Jordan's last year in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. The series featured just nine in production, with just one Jordan version to make this especially unique.

Kobe Bryant and Jay Williams also got the 1/1 treatment in this series.

Though this card was graded an 8, the signature earned a nine out of 10 to push the value of the collector's item well past the starting bid of $40,000.

Jordan collectables have soared in recent months following the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, with game-used jerseys, shoes and more hitting the auction block.