Tim Smith, LA Kings' Mascot Actor, Accused of Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Los Angeles Kings mascot Bailey entertains the crowd during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

A woman using the alias Jane Doe is reportedly suing the Los Angeles Kings, AEG (which owns the team) and Tim Smith, who plays "Bailey" the mascot, for more than $1 million in damages because she said Smith sexually harassed her a number of times.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Doe worked on the Ice crew for the Kings and Ontario Reign of the AHL.

Doe said Smith, who also managed the Ice crew and could hire and fire employees, "created a terrible environment for female employees—constantly cracking lewd jokes, making inappropriate sexual comments and would leer at her 'breasts and buttocks.'"

Doe also said Smith fired her when she said she did not appreciate the advances and comments and only came back to the team when a Kings official asked her to and promised she would be kept away from Smith.

Instead, Doe said Smith continued to harass her and "put his crotch in her face in the mascot locker room while making lewd comments and thrusting his hips."

She said she quit the team after the behavior did not stop when she returned.

