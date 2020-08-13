Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Travis Kelce's Contract Extension on Twitter

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is excited to throw to tight end Travis Kelce for six more years:

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kelce to a four-year extension worth $57.25 million. The deal will keep him on the defending Super Bowl champions through 2025 if he plays the entirety of it.

Mahomes would know something about new contracts.

He agreed to a record-setting 10-year, $503 million extension that will keep him under team control through 2031. It was the richest contract in NFL history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce may not be able to match Mahomes' deal, but he is a key part of Kansas City's core and a major reason the team is holding the Lombardi Trophy. The star tight end is coming off five straight Pro Bowls and four straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He posted 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

No wonder Mahomes is excited to keep him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.