Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Travis Kelce's Contract Extension on Twitter

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) work out at NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is excited to throw to tight end Travis Kelce for six more years:

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kelce to a four-year extension worth $57.25 million. The deal will keep him on the defending Super Bowl champions through 2025 if he plays the entirety of it.

Mahomes would know something about new contracts.  

He agreed to a record-setting 10-year, $503 million extension that will keep him under team control through 2031. It was the richest contract in NFL history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce may not be able to match Mahomes' deal, but he is a key part of Kansas City's core and a major reason the team is holding the Lombardi Trophy. The star tight end is coming off five straight Pro Bowls and four straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He posted 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

No wonder Mahomes is excited to keep him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

