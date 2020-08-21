Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE SummerSlam 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is one of the biggest nights of the wrestling year and has been built on the back of great talent driving some fantastic stories.

The tagline for Sunday night's edition is "You'll never see it coming," which indicates some dramatic moments and surprises are on the way.

One of the easiest opportunities to shock everyone and get the WWE Universe talking is pushing someone in a new direction. WWE has never shied away from turning top talent on a big pay-per-view for the sake of surprising those watching.

This year has a few key storylines begging for a dramatic face or heel turn. Whether it be Shayna Baszler embracing her role as a fan favorite or Alexa Bliss turning against her friend, Braun Strowman, these moments will have massive ramifications for the future.

Here, we look at the most likely heel and face turns that could happen at SummerSlam and just how much they would change the landscape of WWE.