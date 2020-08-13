Video: Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Ejected vs. Mets for Arguing from Stands

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg (37) sits in the stands before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

In a situation that seemingly only makes sense in 2020, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was ejected from the game while sitting in the stands during Thursday's game against the New York Mets.

The starter, who is scheduled to pitch Friday, was social distancing in the stands with the stadium devoid of fans because of the coronavirus. He was heard arguing with home plate umpire Carlos Torres over balls and strikes, leading to his ejection:

The incident came during the third inning with Mets star Pete Alonso at the plate. The at-bat featured several borderline calls that caused both sides to complain, and the first baseman eventually struck out looking.

Strasburg wouldn't have pitched anyway, but it created another memorable moment during a wild MLB season.

