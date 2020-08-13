Report: Cardinals vs. White Sox Postponed After STL Coach's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals' game with the Chicago White Sox on Friday was postponed, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman and USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The two teams will instead stage a doubleheader Saturday.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported a Cardinals coach tested positive for COVID-19, necessitating the postponement.

