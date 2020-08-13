Report: Cardinals vs. White Sox Postponed After STL Coach's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Chicago White Sox play during an intrasquad baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals' game with the Chicago White Sox on Friday was postponed, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman and USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The two teams will instead stage a doubleheader Saturday.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported a Cardinals coach tested positive for COVID-19, necessitating the postponement.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

