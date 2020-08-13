Patriots' Julian Edelman Praises Cam Newton for His Work Ethic and Mindset

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said Wednesday quarterback Cam Newton has made a positive first impression on the organization.

"When you first meet him, just his stature," Edelman told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "The dude is large, put together well and he's got a great energy. He's got a great energy about himself. I was really impressed with his work ethic and his mindset."

Newton signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Patriots in July after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. The deal carries a maximum value of $7.5 million with incentives based on team and individual performance, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The 2015 NFL MVP is set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the Pats' starting job.

He must prove he's healthy after serious injuries in each of the past two years. He required shoulder surgery after the 2018 season and was limited to two appearances last year before suffering a foot injury that required surgery in December.

Newton's effort to secure the top spot on the depth chart is also complicated by the lack of preseason games, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New England defensive tackle Lawrence Guy said he's excited to see how the three-time Pro Bowl selection performs once the team ramps up its training camp practices, per Daniels.

"The dynamic he brings to the locker room and everybody embracing him is the best part. We've got a unique team here," he said. "Once he came in, he fit right in. I think Hoy and Stidham have welcomed him with open arms. They're coming onto the field and you hear them talk and you see them throwing different plays and aspects out."

If healthy, Newton would probably create the most upside for the Patriots offense in 2020.

Stidham, who posted a promising 102.6 passer rating with four touchdowns and one interception across 90 attempts in last year's preseason, may hold the inside track thanks to his experience with the offense and the team's desire to evaluate him as it seeks a quarterback of the future after Tom Brady's departure.

Newton is clearly generating support from his teammates, however, and he'll likely end up starting at least some, if not a majority, of the Patriots' games this season.

New England is scheduled to open the campaign Sept. 13 when it welcomes the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium.