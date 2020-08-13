Kings Rumors: Vlade Divac, Luke Walton Aren't 'Going Anywhere Anytime Soon'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac answers questions concerning the decision to fire coach Dave Joerger, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Divac said he had been contemplating the decision to change coaches for a while and ultimately made it after the NBA basketball team stumbled to the finish with a 9-16 record after the All-Star break. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

It appears general manager Vlade Divac and head coach Luke Walton will remain with the Sacramento Kings for the foreseeable future despite the team missing the NBA playoffs for the 14th straight season.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the general sense he has gotten is that "there's no indication Divac (or Walton, for that matter) is going anywhere anytime soon."

          

