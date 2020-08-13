Kings Rumors: Vlade Divac, Luke Walton Aren't 'Going Anywhere Anytime Soon'August 13, 2020
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
It appears general manager Vlade Divac and head coach Luke Walton will remain with the Sacramento Kings for the foreseeable future despite the team missing the NBA playoffs for the 14th straight season.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the general sense he has gotten is that "there's no indication Divac (or Walton, for that matter) is going anywhere anytime soon."
