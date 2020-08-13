NBA 2K21 Reveals New Features; Current-Gen Demo Drops Aug. 24

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts announced Thursday that a gameplay demo for NBA 2K21 on the current generation of consoles—PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and Nintendo Switch will be released Aug. 24.

Key alterations in this year's game include a "significant change" to the Pro Stick and its shooting system along with new motion styles and improvements to the badge system.

