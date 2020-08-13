NBA 2K21 Reveals New Features; Current-Gen Demo Drops Aug. 24

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts announced Thursday that a gameplay demo for NBA 2K21 on the current generation of consoles—PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and Nintendo Switch will be released Aug. 24.

Key alterations in this year's game include a "significant change" to the Pro Stick and its shooting system along with new motion styles and improvements to the badge system.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

