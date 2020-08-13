NBA 2K21 Reveals New Features; Current-Gen Demo Drops Aug. 24

NBA 2K21 Reveals New Features; Current-Gen Demo Drops Aug. 24August 13, 2020
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts announced Thursday that a gameplay demo for NBA 2K21 on the current generation of consoles—PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and Nintendo Switch will be released Aug. 24.
Key alterations in this year's game include a "significant change" to the Pro Stick and its shooting system along with new motion styles and improvements to the badge system.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection
From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒