Dez Bryant: 'I Wasn't Mentally Prepared' to Join Ravens When Offered Contract

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant has opened up about his decision not to sign with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent two years ago.

After commenting on a tweet from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, Bryant responded to a fan who said he should've joined the Ravens:

When Bryant was a free agent prior to the 2018 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he turned down a "pretty lucrative offer" from the Ravens because he wanted a one-year contract to prove himself and sign a long-term deal the following year.

Rapoport noted the Ravens had to offer Bryant a multiyear deal for salary-cap purposes.

In a since-deleted tweet (h/t E.Jay Zarett of Sporting News), Bryant said in August 2019 he "turned down 30+ million from the ravens all because how I felt and I wasn't going to disrespect their organization and myself.. I know what I can do if my mind and body is on the right track."

Bryant did sign a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 season but tore his Achilles tendon during a practice before appearing in a game.

After sitting out last season, he tweeted in January he'd like to return to the Dallas Cowboys after the team hired Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, Bryant recorded 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.