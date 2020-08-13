Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Sammy Guevara and MoreAugust 13, 2020
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Sammy Guevara and More
With just over a week before WWE presents SummerSlam, the location of the event remains in as much question as anything.
A series of reports this week shed some light on where the event will not be, but the million-dollar question now is where The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from.
Ric Flair once figured to play a key role in the event as the right-hand man of Randy Orton but their split has The Nature Boy's future with the company in question.
Then there is Kevin Owens, who has not been involved in anything significant since returning from the foot injury that put him out of action after WrestleMania.
What does the future hold for the blockbuster event, Flair's status with WWE and Owen's creative prospects?
And just how much heat is on Sammy Guevara in All Elite Wrestling after his steel chair mishap with Matt Hardy?
Find out the answers to those questions with this week's collection of rumor and innuendo.
SummerSlam Location
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported WWE has dropped plans to tape portions of SummerSlam in Atlantic City and that the show will take place in Florida.
WrestleVotes reported that the show will not take place inside the Performance Center, but also will not have fans in attendance.
Neither report specified the new filming location.
The decision is a step in the right direction and will undoubtedly help make SummerSlam feel more special than every other WWE event since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation back in March. Sometimes, a change in scenery can be everything an event needs to recapture the attention of the audience.
With a strong card headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship and Braun Strowman defending his Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, the pieces are there for a memorable broadcast.
Hopefully, the company selects a unique location and can deliver on the potential of the event. If so, it could very well be the sleeper contender for WWE PPV of the Year.
What's Up with Kevin Owens?
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to be feuding with Seth Rollins at this point but that all changed when Rey Mysterio opted to stay with the company.
That would account for Owens wandering aimlessly on Raw of late, including being used to further the reunion between Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan one week, then being one of Randy Orton's latest victims a week later.
It never ceases to amaze who WWE opts to emphasize at the expense of others.
While the Mysterio-Dominik-Rollins storyline has been entertaining at times, over-the-top ridiculous at others, the idea that Owens does not have something more important to do despite being as valuable a performer as he has proven to be is astonishing.
Hopefully, by the time the hype for SummerSlam dies down, Owens will be able to find something befitting his talents because he is certainly some who should be emphasized.
Particularly when WWE is struggling to attract (or keep) viewers.
Ric Flair Written off of TV
Heat on Sammy Guevara?
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Cageside Seats) reported there is heat on Sammy Guevara for the steel chair spot that left Matt Hardy a busted open, bloodied mess on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. Some even went as far as to call Guevara "reckless," something The Spanish God eluded to in his latest vlog.
It is difficult not to find fault with Guevara for not using the standard steel folding chair, but the fact of the matter is that last week's episode of Dynamite was a taped show. At any point, when it became clear that Guevara was struggling to spot the chair he was supposed to use, Tony Khan and the production team could have halted things and reshot the angle.
Hardy would not have been put in the unenviable position of having a chair he was not prepared for thrown at his head, above all else.
Sure, the spontaneity of a live-to-tape show is a lot different than stopping and reshooting but in this instance, it would have spared one of the most recognizable faces in the industry an injury that did not have to happen.
Guevara will be fine. He's a young guy who has not been on national television for one full year yet. He is still finding his feet in the big leagues and just had a bad night. Hopefully, those nights do not happen often and he will learn from this mistake.
As will the production team.