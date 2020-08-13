Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Sammy Guevara and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With just over a week before WWE presents SummerSlam, the location of the event remains in as much question as anything.

A series of reports this week shed some light on where the event will not be, but the million-dollar question now is where The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from.

Ric Flair once figured to play a key role in the event as the right-hand man of Randy Orton but their split has The Nature Boy's future with the company in question.

Then there is Kevin Owens, who has not been involved in anything significant since returning from the foot injury that put him out of action after WrestleMania.

What does the future hold for the blockbuster event, Flair's status with WWE and Owen's creative prospects?

And just how much heat is on Sammy Guevara in All Elite Wrestling after his steel chair mishap with Matt Hardy?

Find out the answers to those questions with this week's collection of rumor and innuendo.