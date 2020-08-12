NBA Game-Worn Restart Jerseys Reportedly to Be Auctioned off for Charity

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The jerseys worn by NBA players during the first week of the league's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando reportedly will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be donated to the Players' Justice Fund, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Per that report, "Money raised from the auction is expected to be given to a diverse group of local and national community-based organization in part of the NBA's recently announced long-term commitment to drive push for social justice and economic empowerment in African-American communities in America and Canada."

The Players' Justice Fund Advisory Committee will "review funding proposals, develop program ideas and make recommendations for funding to the NBPA Foundation's Board of Directors," per Spears.

Both jerseys that include social justice messages like "Black Lives Matter" and "Vote" and those that don't—some star players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis chose to only display their names on their jerseys—will be auctioned off.

Per Spears, the auction will begin on Aug. 19.