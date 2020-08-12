Bengals WR John Ross III Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver John Ross III on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Ross' son and the son's mother tested positive for COVID-19. Ross is leaving the Bengals' training camp and traveling to Los Angeles to care for his son.

The 25-year-old is heading into his fourth season with the Bengals, who selected him ninth overall in the 2017 draft. Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option in May, which will make him a free agent next offseason.

The move spoke to how his tenure has fallen short of expectations.

Ross has caught 49 passes for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns in 24 career games. He missed a large chunk of last season because of a shoulder injury.

Perhaps Ross could play himself into a lucrative contract in 2020, although he looks likely to have a limited role in the Bengals' passing game.

A.J. Green signed his franchise tender to keep him in Cincinnati for at least one more year, while the team selected Clemson wideout Tee Higgins in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Tyler Boyd also delivered solid numbers in Green's absence last season (90 receptions, 1,046 yards and five touchdowns) to solidify his place in the slot.

