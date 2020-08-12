Dak Prescott Believes He Will Retire with Cowboys After Contract Negotiations

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott didn't sign a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but he is still committed to the team.

"I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy," the quarterback said Wednesday, per Mike Leslie of WFAA. "... I hope and believe I'll be a Dallas Cowboy for the rest of my career."

He also believes he will get a new contract eventually, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

Prescott will play the upcoming season on a one-year, $31.4 million tender after the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. The two sides had until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal.

Prescott was reportedly seeking a four-year deal, while the Cowboys were hoping to lock him down for five years, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 27-year-old doesn't have much security without a deal beyond this year, but he said Wednesday he's not worried about it.

"I'm not a guy that looks at my future, to be honest. I really don't," he said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today, and that's just the way I've been my whole life."

The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State is coming off the best season of his career. He finished second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards and threw for 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while leading the top total offense in the league.

It was enough for Prescott to earn a significant raise after he made just $4.9 million in his first four years combined, per Spotrac. However, he still has his eyes on a contract that will keep him in Dallas in the long term.