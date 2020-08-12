Jets' Woody Johnson Denies Discriminating Against Employees Amid Allegations

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 file photo New York Jets NFL football owner Woody Johnson answers a question as he addresses the media at the team's training facility, in Florham Park, N.J. President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain. Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as
Mel Evans/Associated Press

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has denied making discriminatory comments alleged in a new report released by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday. 

Per the report, obtained by ESPN's Rich Cimini, Johnson is said to have ""sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color" and "could potentially rise to a violation of EEO laws. Based on the information that OIG learned during the inspection ... a more thorough review by the dept is warranted."

Johnson's response to the allegations was included in the report, per Cimini:

CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Nicole Gaouette reported July 22 that the State Department was investigating Johnson amid allegations he "made racist and sexist comments to staff and sought to use his government position to benefit the president's personal business in the UK."

One source told CNN that Johnson made comments about the appearances of women that were "cringeworthy," while a diplomat with knowledge of the complaints made to the inspector general said the Jets owner has "said some pretty sexist, racist" things.

Johnson denied CNN's report on Twitter:    

Johnson was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom in June 2017. He was confirmed by the United States senate and sworn in two months later. 

Woody and his brother Christopher have been co-owners of the Jets since 2000. 

 

