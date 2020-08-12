AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12

2 of 7

Tag Team Appreciation Night opened with The Young Bucks heading out for the first match of the night. Before they could get to the ring, three members of The Dark Order attacked them on the stage.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson eventually came out as the official opponents of Nick and Matt Jackson. They cleaned up after their followers and the match started with The Dark Order in firm control.

Uno and Grayson dominated the Jacksons for several minutes before Matt was able to make a comeback. Matt was forced to crawl under the ring to escape the three masked men at ringside. He finally tagged in a fresh Nick to turn the tide in their favor.

It didn't take long before Grayson and Uno regained the upper hand. They sent Matt into one of the entrance tubes and blocked him from coming back but Nick was still able to steal the pin to score a victory.

Grade: B

Analysis

The Dark Order has been clicking lately and this might have been one of Grayson and Uno's strongest showing to date, even if they did lose in the end.

They kept up with one of the premier tag teams in AEW and the world. The match was just the right length and allowed all four men to get in some good offense.

The only major criticism would be how much interference happened on The Dark Order's side only for them to lose. If they were going to use that many dirty tactics, they should have won.