Fantasy Football 2020: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

Skill-position players tend to take precedence in fantasy football, but the quarterback role is still of major importance.

There is a lot that goes into drafting a successful fantasy signal-caller: Track record, weapons and offensive line are among the most important factors.

However, it is also important to recognize year-over-year improvement. Lamar Jackson showcased his all-world scrambling abilities in 2018, but he became a much better passer this past season, leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and experiencing a 7.9 percent leap in completion percentage.

Some fantasy leagues are undoubtedly going to have owners who choose to buy high on Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. Others might wait until the later rounds before the dominoes begin to fall.

Regardless, owners will do well to roster two fairly dependable quarterbacks as they look to conquer their respective leagues.

2020 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

11. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

12. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

14. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

15. Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

17. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

18. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

19. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

20. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

21. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

22. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

23. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

24. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

25. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

26. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

27. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

28. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

29. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Kyler Murray

It should not come as much of a surprise to see Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray so high up on the rankings.

The 23-year-old was the eighth-highest scorer among quarterbacks in his rookie season, per ESPN. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick had a tremendous year, throwing for over 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 544 yards and four more scores en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

But the former Oklahoma star could be that much better in 2020.

The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans, giving Murray a legitimate No. 1 wideout alongside veteran Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins should do a lot to open up the field for Fitzgerald and the rest of the Cardinals' receiving corps. Not to mention, Arizona will get a full year out of running back Kenyan Drake, who is a dependable pass-catcher coming out of the backfield.

Another underrated component of Murray's fantasy value is the fact that the Cardinals made a number of upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. Even if Arizona's defense improves just marginally, it should lead to extra possessions for Murray and Co. to put up some points.

The key might be the development up front. The ex-Sooners star was sacked 48 times last year, and it will be important for the Cardinals to protect their young star if they hope to make strides offensively

Murray can make plays with his arm and on his feet, so expect head coach Kliff Kingsbury to unleash his young quarterback this fall.

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger only started the first two games of the season before sustaining an elbow injury, and the first of those games came against an elite New England Patriots secondary.

But is it possible the 38-year-old could be a sleeper quarterback in 2020?

The veteran is just one year removed from throwing for over 5,000 yards and 34 touchdowns. Granted, he no longer has Antonio Brown in his receiving corps with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there are still some interesting options.

JuJu Smith-Schuster struggled without Roethlisberger under center, but he and Big Ben have pretty dynamic chemistry when both are on the field.

Diontae Johnson had an excellent rookie season, grabbing 59 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, James Washington is developing as an elite deep threat after averaging 16.7 yards per reception last season.

Interceptions loom as a problem for Roethlisberger, though. He had at least 13 picks in every season between 2015 and 2018. However, the weapons are there, and it would not be a surprise to see him put up big numbers in 2020.

Plus, Pittsburgh boasts one of the best defenses in football, which should lead to plenty of extra possessions for the Steelers offense.

Philip Rivers

The fantasy experts are curiously low on Philip Rivers, who was QB18 last season according to ESPN's scoring leaders.

That ranking might not seem impressive, but it is important to remember the 38-year-old was playing behind an offensive line without star left tackle Russell Okung for the majority of the season.

Protection should not be an issue in Indianapolis. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in football, one they kept intact by re-signing veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo in the offseason.

The data suggests Rivers takes better care of the ball when he has better protection and any semblance of a running game.

The veteran and the Chargers led the NFL with a 3.0 sack percentage in 2017, and he threw just 10 interceptions that year. Although the sack rate increased in 2018, the Chargers averaged 4.7 yards per carry, and Rivers ended the year with 32 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Indianapolis churns out yards with a balanced rushing attack. The Colts also added Michael Pittman Jr. in the second round of the draft in April. Indy is also hoping former second-rounder Parris Campbell can stay on the field after an injury-riddled 2019.

Rivers might not be in the top tier of fantasy quarterbacks, but he could thrive as part of a more balanced offense for a Colts team hoping to assert themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.