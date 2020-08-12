NBA Preview for Aug. 12: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Long live the NBA bubble.

The Association went into uncharted waters with its 22-team experiment in Orlando, Florida, and everything is coming up aces so far.

Each day seems to add at least one instant classic to the highlight reel—how great was Tuesday's Portland Trail Blazers-Dallas Mavericks thriller?—and Wednesday's four game-slate should be no different.

We'll break down everything you need to know about the upcoming action, including broadcast information, the latest lines (courtesy of Oddschecker) and our top daily-fantasy picks.

Broadcast Schedule, Latest Odds for Aug. 8

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets



Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT



Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Rockets -8.5



Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Odds: Raptors -5

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Oklahoma

Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Thunder -4

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Odds: Clippers -5.5





Daily Fantasy Recommendations

The Star: Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers ($8,700 on FanDuel; $9,500 on DraftKings)

This is an uncomfortable schedule for daily fantasy players to navigate, since team motivations are minimal and could wreak havoc on lineups or minutes played.

Saying that, the Clippers haven't technically secured the No. 2 seed yet, and they could get there by knocking off the Nuggets. Assuming that means something to L.A.—the significance of seeding is strange with home-court advantage out of the equation—maybe it leads to Kawhi Leonard seeing something similar to a normal workload.

While the Clippers inexplicably fell to the Nets on Sunday, the 29-year-old did everything he could to get that game. His 39 points were his most since mid-January, and his 56.0 field-goal percentage was his best in the bubble. He also added six assists, four steals, four threes and two rebounds in 37 minutes.

No matter who the Nuggets play, they don't have a great defensive option for Leonard. If he sees major minutes, he should deliver major stats.

The Sleeper: Goran Dragic, PG, Miami Heat ($5,500 on FD; $5,300 on DK)

The Heat wasted no time throwing the Dragon back into the fire after a two-game absence with an ankle injury.

Goran Dragic made just his second start of the season on Monday and posted his bubble-highs in minutes (30), field-goal attempts (16), assists (nine) and rebounds (six). Now, the 34-year-old is struggling to find his shooting touch (5-of-16 from the field, 1-of-6 from distance), but that be more motivation for Miami to maintain his playing time so he can regain his rhythm ahead of the playoffs.

Kendrick Nunn is back in the bubble after leaving for a personal matter and is scheduled to be cleared from quarantine on Wednesday, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He could be cleared ahead of this contest, but Miami may not rush him back and might prioritize the veteran Dragic finding his rhythm over the rookie.

With or without Nunn, though, Dragic has an opportunity to outperform his price in a significant manner. In his two games prior to the ankle injury, he totaled 45 points, eight assists, eight rebounds, four three-pointers and four steals.

The Bargain: Aaron Holiday, PG, Indiana Pacers ($4,000 on FD; $4,600 on DK)

If a casual fan knows a member of the Pacers, there's a decent chance that player isn't suiting up Wednesday. Bubble breakout star T.J. Warren has already been ruled out with a foot injury, while Victor Oladipo (ankle), Myles Turner (neck) and Malcolm Brogdon (neck) have all been designated as questionable.

That sound you just heard is opportunity knocking in a big way for Aaron Holiday.

The second-year guard has been a bright spot during the seeding round, albeit while being overshadowed by Warren. Holiday opened his bubble stint with a 15-point, 10-assist double-double, and while he hasn't replicated that production, his Orlando averages include 11.3 points on 51.0/50.0/80.0 shooting, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

If Indiana deploys a skeleton crew, someone will need to provide the scoring, and probably a lot of it to keep up with Houston. Holiday has a better chance to be that player than his price tag suggests.