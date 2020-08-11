Dez Bryant Tweets 'I Just Want a Chance' After NFL Lifts Tryout Restrictions

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Dez Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, and he wants a chance to prove himself.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to ask for that opportunity:

The tweet came after Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the league told teams that they can start holding tryouts for free agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pelissero noted teams were previously banned from bringing in free agents to their facilities unless it was for a physical.

Bryant was one of the NFL's best wide receivers during his prime.

He went to three Pro Bowls in a four-year span from 2013 through 2016 and tallied more than 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches in three straight seasons from 2012 through 2014.

The New Orleans Saints signed him in 2018 with the hope he could rediscover that form, but he tore his Achilles during practice before ever playing in a game.

The 31-year-old is now looking for another chance as the 2020 season approaches.