2020 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

With the NBA draft's withdrawal deadline now passed and the virtual draft lottery a little more than a week away, we know who is going to be available in the draft but not yet where each team will be picking.

Over the past few months, each team's scouting department has spent an extensive amount of time scouring game tape because of the inability to hold in-person workouts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the NBA sent emails to a "select number of players" that they would be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, if one takes place.

But because of the uncertainty around the pre-draft process, and even what the 2020-21 season might look like, a number of prospects who typically would have stayed in the draft pool opted to return to college for another season.

Among them are Baylor's Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, Arkansas' Isaiah Joe and Iowa's Luka Garza. All were projected as mid-to-late first-round picks, and their decisions have boosted a handful of players up draft boards who otherwise would have been available in the second round.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

5. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

6. New York Knicks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

8. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State



16. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

24. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Toronto Raptors: Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Vassell Moving Up Draft Boards

Eighteen months ago, Devin Vassell was a seldom-used reserve at Florida State. A year later, he's proved himself to be one of the most versatile 3-and-D prospects in this year's draft class.

The 6'6" wing shot better than 40 percent from behind the arc for the Seminoles, who won the ACC regular-season title and were poised to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Most mock drafts have him hovering right around the end of the lottery, but it's possible he could move into the top seven or eight if he's able to work out at the combine.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Vassell is in the Cavaliers' second tier of players behind LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards but one member of their front office doesn't see much of a gap between the 19-year-old and Deni Avdija, who is considered a likely top-10 pick.

Can Riller Vault Into The First Round?

At 23 and coming from the Big South Conference, Grant Riller is by no means a prototypical first-round pick. But his production has steal written all over it.

At College of Charleston last season, the 6'3" guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. Those numbers are impressively similar to what Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum put up in their final years at small-conference schools.

And while Riller might not have the shot-creation abilities that translate to him being a slasher at the next level, he shot 50 percent on spot-up three-point attempts last season.

For teams picking late in the first round that are looking for more of a complementary piece than a franchise cornerstone, the 23-year-old makes an intriguing case, especially when you consider the lack of true knockdown shooters available in this year's group.

